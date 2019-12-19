Deciding Between DISH Network Corporation (DISH) and At HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) For Next Investment

The shares of DISH Network Corporation have increased by more than 43.18% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.31% or $1.14 and now trades at $35.61. The shares of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK), has slumped by -28.86% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $9.96 and have been able to report a change of 32.45% over the past one week.

The stock of DISH Network Corporation and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. DISH has an EBITDA margin of 20.44%, this implies that the underlying business of DISH is more profitable. The ROI of DISH is 6.80% while that of HOOK is 37.90%. These figures suggest that HOOK ventures generate a higher ROI than that of DISH.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, DISH’s free cash flow per share is a positive 1.45, while that of HOOK is negative -0.01.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for DISH is 0.60 and that of HOOK is 10.50. This implies that it is easier for DISH to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than HOOK. The debt ratio of DISH is 1.39 compared to 0.04 for HOOK. DISH can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than HOOK.

DISH currently trades at a forward P/E of 17.13, a P/B of 1.68, and a P/S of 1.37 while HOOK trades at a P/B of 2.01, and a P/S of 25.01. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, DISH is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of DISH is currently at a -14.48% to its one-year price target of 41.64. Looking at its rival pricing, HOOK is at a -48.13% relative to its price target of 19.20.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), DISH is given a 2.80 while 1.40 placed for HOOK. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for DISH stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for DISH is 6.64 while that of HOOK is just 2.64. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for HOOK stock.

Conclusion

The stock of DISH Network Corporation defeats that of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. when the two are compared, with DISH taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. DISH happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, DISH is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for DISH is better on when it is viewed on short interest.