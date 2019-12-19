D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) vs. ABB Ltd (ABB): Comparing the Residential Construction Industry’s Most Active Stocks

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares are up more than 52.31% this year and recently decreased -1.69% or -$0.91 to settle at $52.79. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB), on the other hand, is up 26.46% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $24.04 and has returned 4.80% during the past week.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) and ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) are the two most active stocks in the Residential Construction industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect DHI to grow earnings at a 15.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ABB is expected to grow at a 14.60% annual rate. All else equal, DHI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) has an EBITDA margin of 12.55%. This suggests that DHI underlying business is more profitable DHI’s ROI is 12.10% while ABB has a ROI of 7.50%. The interpretation is that DHI’s business generates a higher return on investment than ABB’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. DHI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.85. Comparatively, ABB’s free cash flow per share was +0.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, DHI’s free cash flow was 3.88% while ABB converted 1.93% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DHI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DHI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.34 versus a D/E of 0.73 for ABB. ABB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DHI trades at a forward P/E of 9.99, a P/B of 1.95, and a P/S of 1.10, compared to a forward P/E of 21.46, a P/B of 3.88, and a P/S of 1.85 for ABB. DHI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. DHI is currently priced at a -8.89% to its one-year price target of 57.94. Comparatively, ABB is 13.45% relative to its price target of 21.19. This suggests that DHI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. DHI has a beta of 0.99 and ABB’s beta is 1.18. DHI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. DHI has a short ratio of 2.05 compared to a short interest of 2.38 for ABB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DHI.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) beats ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) on a total of 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DHI is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DHI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, DHI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DHI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.