Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) vs. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI): Which is the Better Investment?

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) shares are up more than 84.00% this year and recently decreased -0.23% or -$0.05 to settle at $23.41. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI), on the other hand, is up 71.66% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $125.79 and has returned 3.62% during the past week.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CY to grow earnings at a -2.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NXPI is expected to grow at a 9.59% annual rate. All else equal, NXPI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 1.27% for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI). CY’s ROI is 16.00% while NXPI has a ROI of 13.70%. The interpretation is that CY’s business generates a higher return on investment than NXPI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.04. Comparatively, NXPI’s free cash flow per share was +1.87. On a percent-of-sales basis, CY’s free cash flow was 0.6% while NXPI converted 5.56% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NXPI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CY has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 1.90 for NXPI. This means that NXPI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.39 versus a D/E of 0.91 for NXPI. NXPI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CY trades at a forward P/E of 18.65, a P/B of 4.12, and a P/S of 3.86, compared to a forward P/E of 14.96, a P/B of 3.74, and a P/S of 3.92 for NXPI. CY is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CY is currently priced at a -1.56% to its one-year price target of 23.78. Comparatively, NXPI is -3.4% relative to its price target of 130.22. This suggests that NXPI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CY has a beta of 1.86 and NXPI’s beta is 1.22. NXPI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CY has a short ratio of 10.49 compared to a short interest of 2.92 for NXPI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NXPI.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) beats Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NXPI is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, NXPI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, NXPI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, NXPI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.