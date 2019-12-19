Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) vs. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL): Breaking Down the Property Management Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) shares are up more than 35.45% this year and recently increased 1.66% or $0.32 to settle at $19.60. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL), on the other hand, is up 6.10% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $88.84 and has returned 2.09% during the past week.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) are the two most active stocks in the Property Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CWK to grow earnings at a 7.33% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UAL is expected to grow at a 14.58% annual rate. All else equal, UAL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 13.88% for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL). CWK’s ROI is 0.20% while UAL has a ROI of 11.60%. The interpretation is that UAL’s business generates a higher return on investment than CWK’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CWK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.18. Comparatively, UAL’s free cash flow per share was +0.91. On a percent-of-sales basis, CWK’s free cash flow was 0.48% while UAL converted 0.56% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UAL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CWK has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 0.50 for UAL. This means that CWK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CWK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.17 versus a D/E of 1.28 for UAL. CWK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CWK trades at a forward P/E of 10.97, a P/B of 3.46, and a P/S of 0.50, compared to a forward P/E of 6.97, a P/B of 2.01, and a P/S of 0.53 for UAL. CWK is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CWK is currently priced at a -9.55% to its one-year price target of 21.67. Comparatively, UAL is -19.28% relative to its price target of 110.06. This suggests that UAL is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CWK has a short ratio of 11.34 compared to a short interest of 6.59 for UAL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UAL.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) beats Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UAL higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UAL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, UAL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, UAL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.