Critical Comparison: Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) vs. Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) shares are up more than 52.54% this year and recently decreased -2.44% or -$0.09 to settle at $3.60. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), on the other hand, is up 4.79% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $65.00 and has returned -2.48% during the past week.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AUY to grow earnings at a 28.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VNO is expected to grow at a 17.33% annual rate. All else equal, AUY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 181.83% for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO). AUY’s ROI is -3.10% while VNO has a ROI of 4.10%. The interpretation is that VNO’s business generates a higher return on investment than AUY’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AUY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, VNO’s free cash flow per share was -0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, AUY’s free cash flow was 0% while VNO converted -1.5% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AUY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AUY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.27 versus a D/E of 1.21 for VNO. VNO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AUY trades at a forward P/E of 18.95, a P/B of 0.82, and a P/S of 1.98, compared to a forward P/E of 49.32, a P/B of 2.01, and a P/S of 6.16 for VNO. AUY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. AUY is currently priced at a -6.74% to its one-year price target of 3.86. Comparatively, VNO is -7.14% relative to its price target of 70.00. This suggests that VNO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. AUY has a beta of 0.92 and VNO’s beta is 0.97. AUY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AUY has a short ratio of 0.77 compared to a short interest of 2.61 for VNO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AUY.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) beats Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AUY is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AUY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, AUY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.