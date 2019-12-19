Critical Comparison: Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) vs. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT)

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) shares are up more than 44.77% this year and recently increased 0.48% or $0.68 to settle at $143.03. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT), on the other hand, is up 148.62% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $42.34 and has returned 1.75% during the past week.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) and Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) are the two most active stocks in the General Building Materials industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect VMC to grow earnings at a 18.68% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BOOT is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, BOOT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.67% for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT). VMC’s ROI is 7.90% while BOOT has a ROI of 12.30%. The interpretation is that BOOT’s business generates a higher return on investment than VMC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. VMC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.67. Comparatively, BOOT’s free cash flow per share was -0.39. On a percent-of-sales basis, VMC’s free cash flow was 5.04% while BOOT converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VMC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. VMC has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 1.10 for BOOT. This means that VMC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VMC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.50 versus a D/E of 0.70 for BOOT. BOOT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VMC trades at a forward P/E of 24.80, a P/B of 3.42, and a P/S of 3.90, compared to a forward P/E of 20.35, a P/B of 4.23, and a P/S of 1.48 for BOOT. VMC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. VMC is currently priced at a -9.12% to its one-year price target of 157.39. Comparatively, BOOT is -3.6% relative to its price target of 43.92. This suggests that VMC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. VMC has a beta of 0.87 and BOOT’s beta is 2.24. VMC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. VMC has a short ratio of 2.73 compared to a short interest of 4.09 for BOOT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VMC.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) beats Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VMC is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. VMC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VMC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.