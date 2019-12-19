Critical Comparison: Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) vs. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) shares are up more than 26.06% this year and recently decreased -1.22% or -$1.17 to settle at $94.51. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), on the other hand, is down -0.55% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $1.80 and has returned 60.71% during the past week.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect VLO to grow earnings at a 4.36% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has an EBITDA margin of 5.34%. This suggests that VLO underlying business is more profitable

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. VLO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.42. Comparatively, ONCY’s free cash flow per share was -0.20.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. VLO has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 3.80 for ONCY. This means that ONCY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VLO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.45 versus a D/E of 0.19 for ONCY. VLO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VLO trades at a forward P/E of 9.56, a P/B of 1.84, and a P/S of 0.36, compared to a P/B of 15.00, for ONCY. VLO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. VLO is currently priced at a -13.34% to its one-year price target of 109.06.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. VLO has a beta of 1.48 and ONCY’s beta is 2.10. VLO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. VLO has a short ratio of 2.71 compared to a short interest of 1.81 for ONCY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ONCY.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) beats Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on a total of 6 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks. ONCY is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ONCY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, ONCY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.