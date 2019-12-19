Critical Comparison: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) vs. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares are down more than -41.94% this year and recently increased 9.85% or $0.53 to settle at $5.91. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO), on the other hand, is down -44.82% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $3.94 and has returned -1.99% during the past week.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. SLCA’s ROI is -5.80% while ABEO has a ROI of -43.40%. The interpretation is that SLCA’s business generates a higher return on investment than ABEO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SLCA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.14. Comparatively, ABEO’s free cash flow per share was -0.39. On a percent-of-sales basis, SLCA’s free cash flow was 0.65% while ABEO converted -0.66% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SLCA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. SLCA has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 2.50 for ABEO. This means that ABEO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SLCA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.25 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ABEO. SLCA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SLCA trades at a P/B of 0.44, and a P/S of 0.31, compared to a P/B of 2.04, and a P/S of 440.65 for ABEO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SLCA is currently priced at a -5.14% to its one-year price target of 6.23. Comparatively, ABEO is -67.17% relative to its price target of 12.00. This suggests that ABEO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. SLCA has a beta of 2.61 and ABEO’s beta is 2.14. ABEO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. SLCA has a short ratio of 7.48 compared to a short interest of 6.03 for ABEO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ABEO.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) beats U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ABEO generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. ABEO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ABEO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.