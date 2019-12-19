Critical Comparison: Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) vs. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI)

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) shares are up more than 30.01% this year and recently decreased -0.62% or -$0.35 to settle at $56.32. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI), on the other hand, is up 93.57% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $7.22 and has returned -7.08% during the past week.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) and the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect TFC to grow earnings at a 8.88% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 2.11% for the Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI). TFC’s ROI is 9.80% while RUBI has a ROI of -54.20%. The interpretation is that TFC’s business generates a higher return on investment than RUBI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, TFC’s free cash flow was 0% while RUBI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TFC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TFC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.82 versus a D/E of 0.00 for RUBI. TFC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TFC trades at a forward P/E of 12.95, a P/B of 1.48, and a P/S of 8.66, compared to a forward P/E of 98.90, a P/B of 3.68, and a P/S of 2.56 for RUBI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. TFC has a beta of 1.18 and RUBI’s beta is 1.67. TFC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) beats the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. TFC is growing fastly and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, TFC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, TFC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.