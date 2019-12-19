Critical Comparison: The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) vs. Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) shares are up more than 35.23% this year and recently decreased -0.41% or -$0.25 to settle at $60.50. Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS), on the other hand, is down -12.82% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $15.64 and has returned -41.62% during the past week.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) and Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are the two most active stocks in the Department Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TJX to grow earnings at a 8.98% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GOSS is expected to grow at a 31.90% annual rate. All else equal, GOSS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) has an EBITDA margin of 12.61%. This suggests that TJX underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TJX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.23. Comparatively, GOSS’s free cash flow per share was -0.61.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. TJX has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 13.60 for GOSS. This means that GOSS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TJX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 0.07 for GOSS. TJX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TJX trades at a forward P/E of 21.09, a P/B of 13.18, and a P/S of 1.81, compared to a P/B of 2.38, for GOSS. TJX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TJX is currently priced at a -7.55% to its one-year price target of 65.44. Comparatively, GOSS is -50.19% relative to its price target of 31.40. This suggests that GOSS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. TJX has a short ratio of 2.29 compared to a short interest of 5.45 for GOSS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TJX.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) beats The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on a total of 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. GOSS is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GOSS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, GOSS is more undervalued relative to its price target.