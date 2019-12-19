Critical Comparison: The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) vs. Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) shares are down more than -26.23% this year and recently increased 0.41% or $0.13 to settle at $31.75. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB), on the other hand, is down -23.28% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $45.77 and has returned 4.02% during the past week.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) are the two most active stocks in the Food – Major Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect KHC to grow earnings at a -7.11% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CLB is expected to grow at a 3.30% annual rate. All else equal, CLB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 17% for Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB). KHC’s ROI is -11.10% while CLB has a ROI of 20.90%. The interpretation is that CLB’s business generates a higher return on investment than KHC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. KHC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.04. Comparatively, CLB’s free cash flow per share was -0.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, KHC’s free cash flow was 0.19% while CLB converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KHC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. KHC has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.90 for CLB. This means that CLB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KHC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.59 versus a D/E of 1.56 for CLB. CLB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KHC trades at a forward P/E of 12.20, a P/B of 0.75, and a P/S of 1.55, compared to a forward P/E of 23.65, a P/B of 10.67, and a P/S of 3.02 for CLB. KHC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. KHC is currently priced at a 2.32% to its one-year price target of 31.03. Comparatively, CLB is -6.46% relative to its price target of 48.93. This suggests that CLB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. KHC has a beta of 1.02 and CLB’s beta is 1.96. KHC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. KHC has a short ratio of 2.21 compared to a short interest of 5.28 for CLB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KHC.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) beats Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KHC has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KHC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, KHC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.