Critical Comparison: Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) vs. United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) shares are down more than -9.16% this year and recently decreased -0.14% or -$0.03 to settle at $22.11. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI), on the other hand, is down -26.16% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $7.82 and has returned 10.61% during the past week.

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) and United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect TGE to grow earnings at a -14.05% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UNFI is expected to grow at a -7.40% annual rate. All else equal, UNFI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) has an EBITDA margin of 166.11%. This suggests that TGE underlying business is more profitable TGE’s ROI is 6.00% while UNFI has a ROI of -4.50%. The interpretation is that TGE’s business generates a higher return on investment than UNFI’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TGE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.32. Comparatively, UNFI’s free cash flow per share was -3.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, TGE’s free cash flow was 0.01% while UNFI converted -0.83% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TGE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. TGE has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.70 for UNFI. This means that UNFI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TGE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.87 versus a D/E of 2.80 for UNFI. UNFI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TGE trades at a forward P/E of 21.28, a P/B of 2.14, and a P/S of 7.25, compared to a forward P/E of 5.64, a P/B of 0.37, and a P/S of 0.02 for UNFI. TGE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. TGE is currently priced at a 13.38% to its one-year price target of 19.50. Comparatively, UNFI is 0.9% relative to its price target of 7.75. This suggests that UNFI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. TGE has a beta of 0.62 and UNFI’s beta is 2.14. TGE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. TGE has a short ratio of 1.07 compared to a short interest of 4.74 for UNFI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TGE.

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) beats United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TGE is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, TGE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.