Critical Comparison: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) vs. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) shares are up more than 60.12% this year and recently decreased -0.22% or -$0.13 to settle at $59.10. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI), on the other hand, is up 1.19% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $1.70 and has returned 32.81% during the past week.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) and TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect TSM to grow earnings at a 10.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TTI is expected to grow at a 29.00% annual rate. All else equal, TTI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.85% for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI). TSM’s ROI is 18.20% while TTI has a ROI of 2.10%. The interpretation is that TSM’s business generates a higher return on investment than TTI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TSM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -6.17. Comparatively, TTI’s free cash flow per share was +0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, TSM’s free cash flow was -94.92% while TTI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TTI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. TSM has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 1.70 for TTI. This means that TSM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TSM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.10 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TTI. TSM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TSM trades at a forward P/E of 21.97, a P/B of 5.83, and a P/S of 8.31, compared to a P/B of 1.48, and a P/S of 0.20 for TTI. TSM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TSM is currently priced at a 5.95% to its one-year price target of 55.78. Comparatively, TTI is -46.71% relative to its price target of 3.19. This suggests that TTI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. TSM has a beta of 0.99 and TTI’s beta is 1.74. TSM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TSM has a short ratio of 1.53 compared to a short interest of 4.54 for TTI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TSM.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) beats Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TTI is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TTI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TTI is more undervalued relative to its price target.