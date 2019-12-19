Critical Comparison: Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) vs. R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) shares are up more than 15.32% this year and recently decreased -1.07% or -$0.58 to settle at $53.60. R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), on the other hand, is up 50.57% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $11.97 and has returned -4.24% during the past week.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) and R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) are the two most active stocks in the Regional Airlines industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect LUV to grow earnings at a 10.77% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RCM is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, RCM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 2.33% for R1 RCM Inc. (RCM). LUV’s ROI is 18.90% while RCM has a ROI of -5.00%. The interpretation is that LUV’s business generates a higher return on investment than RCM’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. LUV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.16. Comparatively, RCM’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, LUV’s free cash flow was 2.78% while RCM converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LUV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. LUV has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 0.90 for RCM. This means that RCM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LUV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.31 versus a D/E of 24.95 for RCM. RCM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LUV trades at a forward P/E of 10.83, a P/B of 2.88, and a P/S of 1.27, compared to a forward P/E of 16.56, a P/B of 92.08, and a P/S of 1.22 for RCM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. LUV is currently priced at a -10.83% to its one-year price target of 60.11. Comparatively, RCM is -17.45% relative to its price target of 14.50. This suggests that RCM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. LUV has a beta of 1.43 and RCM’s beta is 0.15. RCM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. LUV has a short ratio of 3.98 compared to a short interest of 4.34 for RCM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LUV.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) beats R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LUV is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LUV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, LUV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.