Critical Comparison: Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) vs. Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) shares are down more than -8.26% this year and recently increased 0.05% or $0.01 to settle at $18.44. Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH), on the other hand, is down -63.36% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $7.31 and has returned -11.50% during the past week.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) and Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect PAGP to grow earnings at a -10.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, EVH is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, EVH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) has an EBITDA margin of 12.79%. This suggests that PAGP underlying business is more profitable PAGP’s ROI is 19.60% while EVH has a ROI of -3.50%. The interpretation is that PAGP’s business generates a higher return on investment than EVH’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PAGP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.18. Comparatively, EVH’s free cash flow per share was -0.64. On a percent-of-sales basis, PAGP’s free cash flow was -0.1% while EVH converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EVH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. PAGP has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.20 for EVH. This means that EVH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PAGP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.76 versus a D/E of 0.21 for EVH. PAGP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PAGP trades at a forward P/E of 10.85, a P/B of 1.44, and a P/S of 0.14, compared to a P/B of 0.55, and a P/S of 0.84 for EVH. PAGP is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PAGP is currently priced at a -24.64% to its one-year price target of 24.47. Comparatively, EVH is -46.45% relative to its price target of 13.65. This suggests that EVH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PAGP has a beta of 1.14 and EVH’s beta is 1.04. EVH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PAGP has a short ratio of 0.89 compared to a short interest of 8.97 for EVH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PAGP.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) beats Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EVH is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EVH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, EVH is more undervalued relative to its price target.