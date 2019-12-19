Critical Comparison: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) vs. Autohome Inc. (ATHM)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares are up more than 10.96% this year and recently decreased -0.26% or -$0.37 to settle at $143.19. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM), on the other hand, is up 3.48% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $80.95 and has returned 12.12% during the past week.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect JNJ to grow earnings at a 5.96% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ATHM is expected to grow at a 1.26% annual rate. All else equal, JNJ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 46.22% for Autohome Inc. (ATHM). JNJ’s ROI is 17.00% while ATHM has a ROI of 19.30%. The interpretation is that ATHM’s business generates a higher return on investment than JNJ’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. JNJ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.60. Comparatively, ATHM’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, JNJ’s free cash flow was 5.16% while ATHM converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, JNJ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. JNJ has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 4.00 for ATHM. This means that ATHM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. JNJ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.49 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ATHM. JNJ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

JNJ trades at a forward P/E of 15.75, a P/B of 6.48, and a P/S of 4.61, compared to a forward P/E of 19.05, a P/B of 4.97, and a P/S of 8.06 for ATHM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. JNJ is currently priced at a -5.03% to its one-year price target of 150.78. Comparatively, ATHM is -2.25% relative to its price target of 82.81. This suggests that JNJ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. JNJ has a beta of 0.70 and ATHM’s beta is 1.24. JNJ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. JNJ has a short ratio of 2.36 compared to a short interest of 6.59 for ATHM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for JNJ.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) beats Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. JNJ is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, JNJ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, JNJ is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, JNJ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.