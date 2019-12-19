Critical Comparison: ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) vs. Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares are up more than 3.54% this year and recently increased 7.58% or $0.35 to settle at $4.97. Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB), on the other hand, is up 538.98% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $11.31 and has returned 0.00% during the past week.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. IMGN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.23. Comparatively, PRVB’s free cash flow per share was -0.22.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. IMGN has a current ratio of 2.60 compared to 19.40 for PRVB. This means that PRVB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

IMGN trades at a P/S of 14.81, compared to a P/B of 5.00, for PRVB. IMGN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. IMGN is currently priced at a 6.42% to its one-year price target of 4.67. Comparatively, PRVB is -48.99% relative to its price target of 22.17. This suggests that PRVB is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. IMGN has a short ratio of 4.12 compared to a short interest of 2.64 for PRVB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PRVB.

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) beats ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. PRVB generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. PRVB is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PRVB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.