Critical Comparison: H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) vs. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) shares are down more than -7.53% this year and recently increased 0.26% or $0.06 to settle at $23.46. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK), on the other hand, is down -50.30% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $6.73 and has returned 2.12% during the past week.

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) and The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect HRB to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MIK is expected to grow at a 4.10% annual rate. All else equal, HRB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.49% for The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK). HRB’s ROI is 25.40% while MIK has a ROI of 43.10%. The interpretation is that MIK’s business generates a higher return on investment than HRB’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. HRB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.46. Comparatively, MIK’s free cash flow per share was +1.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, HRB’s free cash flow was -9.21% while MIK converted 2.98% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MIK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. HRB has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 1.20 for MIK. This means that MIK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

HRB trades at a forward P/E of 9.43, and a P/S of 1.47, compared to a forward P/E of 3.02, and a P/S of 0.21 for MIK. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. HRB is currently priced at a -5.52% to its one-year price target of 24.83. Comparatively, MIK is -10.27% relative to its price target of 7.50. This suggests that MIK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. HRB has a beta of 0.23 and MIK’s beta is 1.05. HRB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. HRB has a short ratio of 9.96 compared to a short interest of 9.00 for MIK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MIK.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) beats H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) on a total of 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. MIK is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MIK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, MIK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MIK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.