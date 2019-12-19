Critical Comparison: Eversource Energy (ES) vs. Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) shares are up more than 27.31% this year and recently increased 0.91% or $0.75 to settle at $82.80. Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON), on the other hand, is down -87.76% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $0.16 and has returned -0.06% during the past week.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ES to grow earnings at a 5.60% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Eversource Energy (ES) has an EBITDA margin of 30.04%. This suggests that ES underlying business is more profitable ES’s ROI is 5.40% while SCON has a ROI of -122.70%. The interpretation is that ES’s business generates a higher return on investment than SCON’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ES’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.09. Comparatively, SCON’s free cash flow per share was -0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, ES’s free cash flow was -4.18% while SCON converted -0.45% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SCON is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ES has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 0.60 for SCON. This means that ES can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ES’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.29 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SCON. ES is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ES trades at a forward P/E of 22.65, a P/B of 2.21, and a P/S of 3.16, compared to a P/B of 0.93, and a P/S of 13.99 for SCON. ES is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ES is currently priced at a -2.69% to its one-year price target of 85.09. Comparatively, SCON is -98.22% relative to its price target of 9.00. This suggests that SCON is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. ES has a beta of 0.19 and SCON’s beta is 0.69. ES’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ES has a short ratio of 11.46 compared to a short interest of 0.01 for SCON. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SCON.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) beats Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SCON is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SCON is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, SCON is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SCON has better sentiment signals based on short interest.