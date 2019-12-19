Critical Comparison: Endo International plc (ENDP) vs. Wayfair Inc. (W)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares are down more than -36.23% this year and recently increased 1.42% or $0.07 to settle at $4.66. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), on the other hand, is down -4.55% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $85.98 and has returned -2.41% during the past week.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) and Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ENDP to grow earnings at a -14.63% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, W is expected to grow at a 14.00% annual rate. All else equal, W’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Endo International plc (ENDP) has an EBITDA margin of 27.49%. This suggests that ENDP underlying business is more profitable ENDP’s ROI is -5.70% while W has a ROI of -80.40%. The interpretation is that ENDP’s business generates a higher return on investment than W’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ENDP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, W’s free cash flow per share was -1.95. On a percent-of-sales basis, ENDP’s free cash flow was 0.23% while W converted -2.68% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ENDP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ENDP has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 1.20 for W. This means that ENDP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

ENDP trades at a forward P/E of 2.03, and a P/S of 0.36, compared to a P/S of 0.92 for W. ENDP is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ENDP is currently priced at a -2.51% to its one-year price target of 4.78. Comparatively, W is -22.13% relative to its price target of 110.42. This suggests that W is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ENDP has a beta of 1.44 and W’s beta is 1.82. ENDP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ENDP has a short ratio of 3.87 compared to a short interest of 8.48 for W. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ENDP.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) beats Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. ENDP is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, ENDP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.