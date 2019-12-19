Critical Comparison: Corning Incorporated (GLW) vs. Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares are down more than -6.29% this year and recently decreased -0.70% or -$0.2 to settle at $28.31. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK), on the other hand, is up 2.71% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $21.20 and has returned 3.39% during the past week.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) and Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Electronics industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect GLW to grow earnings at a 6.74% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 26.88% for Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK).

Cash is king when it comes to investing. GLW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.20. Comparatively, LBTYK’s free cash flow per share was +0.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, GLW’s free cash flow was 1.36% while LBTYK converted 2.7% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LBTYK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GLW trades at a forward P/E of 15.33, a P/B of 2.04, and a P/S of 1.89, compared to a P/B of 0.97, and a P/S of 0.81 for LBTYK. GLW is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. GLW is currently priced at a -10.04% to its one-year price target of 31.47. Comparatively, LBTYK is -32.7% relative to its price target of 31.50. This suggests that LBTYK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. GLW has a short ratio of 5.46 compared to a short interest of 2.57 for LBTYK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LBTYK.

Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) beats Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LBTYK is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LBTYK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, LBTYK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LBTYK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.