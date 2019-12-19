Critical Comparison: Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) vs. Apergy Corporation (APY)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares are up more than 36.00% this year and recently decreased -0.48% or -$0.14 to settle at $29.05. Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY), on the other hand, is up 13.26% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $30.67 and has returned 9.65% during the past week.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) and Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) are the two most active stocks in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CAG to grow earnings at a 8.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, APY is expected to grow at a 0.80% annual rate. All else equal, CAG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 40.46% for Apergy Corporation (APY). CAG’s ROI is 5.50% while APY has a ROI of 7.60%. The interpretation is that APY’s business generates a higher return on investment than CAG’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CAG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.01. Comparatively, APY’s free cash flow per share was +0.71. On a percent-of-sales basis, CAG’s free cash flow was -0.05% while APY converted 4.52% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, APY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CAG has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 2.60 for APY. This means that APY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CAG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.42 versus a D/E of 0.57 for APY. CAG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CAG trades at a forward P/E of 12.66, a P/B of 1.90, and a P/S of 1.40, compared to a forward P/E of 29.21, a P/B of 2.29, and a P/S of 2.00 for APY. CAG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CAG is currently priced at a -8.07% to its one-year price target of 31.60. Comparatively, APY is 0.72% relative to its price target of 30.45. This suggests that CAG is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CAG has a short ratio of 5.92 compared to a short interest of 3.78 for APY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for APY.

Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) beats Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. APY is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CAG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, APY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.