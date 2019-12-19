Critical Comparison: Chevron Corporation (CVX) vs. PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDLI)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares are up more than 8.97% this year and recently decreased -0.04% or -$0.05 to settle at $118.55. PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), on the other hand, is up 14.48% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $3.32 and has returned -4.60% during the past week.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) and PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are the two most active stocks in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CVX to grow earnings at a 9.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PDLI is expected to grow at a 14.00% annual rate. All else equal, PDLI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 49.54% for PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDLI). CVX’s ROI is 5.10% while PDLI has a ROI of -7.40%. The interpretation is that CVX’s business generates a higher return on investment than PDLI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CVX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.14. Comparatively, PDLI’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, CVX’s free cash flow was 1.3% while PDLI converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CVX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CVX has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 9.90 for PDLI. This means that PDLI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CVX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.21 versus a D/E of 0.00 for PDLI. CVX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CVX trades at a forward P/E of 17.22, a P/B of 1.43, and a P/S of 1.55, compared to a forward P/E of 42.03, a P/B of 0.59, and a P/S of 3.66 for PDLI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CVX is currently priced at a -13.11% to its one-year price target of 136.44. Comparatively, PDLI is 10.67% relative to its price target of 3.00. This suggests that CVX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CVX has a beta of 1.02 and PDLI’s beta is 0.69. PDLI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CVX has a short ratio of 3.58 compared to a short interest of 7.61 for PDLI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CVX.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) beats Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PDLI generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.