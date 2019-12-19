Critical Comparison: Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) vs. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares are up more than 35.01% this year and recently increased 0.05% or $0.02 to settle at $38.37. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP), on the other hand, is up 176.15% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $6.60 and has returned 8.37% during the past week.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) and Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) are the two most active stocks in the Education & Training Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CHGG to grow earnings at a 25.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BLDP is expected to grow at a 0.03% annual rate. All else equal, CHGG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) has an EBITDA margin of 17.29%. This suggests that CHGG underlying business is more profitable CHGG’s ROI is -1.10% while BLDP has a ROI of -7.30%. The interpretation is that CHGG’s business generates a higher return on investment than BLDP’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CHGG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.26. Comparatively, BLDP’s free cash flow per share was -0.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, CHGG’s free cash flow was 0.01% while BLDP converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CHGG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. CHGG has a current ratio of 9.50 compared to 3.90 for BLDP. This means that CHGG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CHGG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.89 versus a D/E of 0.08 for BLDP. CHGG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CHGG trades at a forward P/E of 39.43, a P/B of 9.84, and a P/S of 12.02, compared to a P/B of 5.95, and a P/S of 16.19 for BLDP. CHGG is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CHGG is currently priced at a -12.38% to its one-year price target of 43.79. Comparatively, BLDP is 54.57% relative to its price target of 4.27. This suggests that CHGG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CHGG has a beta of 1.02 and BLDP’s beta is 1.88. CHGG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CHGG has a short ratio of 12.73 compared to a short interest of 4.23 for BLDP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BLDP.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) beats Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CHGG is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. CHGG is more undervalued relative to its price target.