Critical Comparison: BlackBerry Limited (BB) vs. Olin Corporation (OLN)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares are down more than -20.53% this year and recently decreased -1.05% or -$0.06 to settle at $5.65. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN), on the other hand, is down -13.33% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $17.43 and has returned 0.52% during the past week.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) and Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect BB to grow earnings at a -2.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, OLN is expected to grow at a 10.70% annual rate. All else equal, OLN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 15.65% for Olin Corporation (OLN). BB’s ROI is 2.30% while OLN has a ROI of 9.40%. The interpretation is that OLN’s business generates a higher return on investment than BB’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. BB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, OLN’s free cash flow per share was +0.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, BB’s free cash flow was 0% while OLN converted 0.94% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OLN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. BB has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 1.60 for OLN. This means that BB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 1.25 for OLN. OLN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BB trades at a forward P/E of 39.79, a P/B of 1.22, and a P/S of 3.19, compared to a forward P/E of 23.36, a P/B of 1.06, and a P/S of 0.45 for OLN. BB is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. BB is currently priced at a -26.14% to its one-year price target of 7.65. Comparatively, OLN is -19.86% relative to its price target of 21.75. This suggests that BB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. BB has a beta of 1.76 and OLN’s beta is 1.54. OLN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BB has a short ratio of 5.19 compared to a short interest of 2.43 for OLN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OLN.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) beats BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OLN higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, OLN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, OLN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.