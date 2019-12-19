Critical Comparison: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) vs. Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) shares are up more than 59.72% this year and recently decreased -2.70% or -$0.82 to settle at $29.50. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), on the other hand, is up 61.38% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $154.04 and has returned 1.91% during the past week.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Delivery industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect BHC to grow earnings at a 4.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KSU is expected to grow at a 14.52% annual rate. All else equal, KSU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 44.78% for Kansas City Southern (KSU). BHC’s ROI is -9.20% while KSU has a ROI of 9.40%. The interpretation is that KSU’s business generates a higher return on investment than BHC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. BHC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.25. Comparatively, KSU’s free cash flow per share was +1.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, BHC’s free cash flow was 5.26% while KSU converted 4.49% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BHC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. BHC has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 0.80 for KSU. This means that BHC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BHC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 9.49 versus a D/E of 0.55 for KSU. BHC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BHC trades at a forward P/E of 6.46, a P/B of 4.19, and a P/S of 1.26, compared to a forward P/E of 19.28, a P/B of 3.14, and a P/S of 5.41 for KSU. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. BHC is currently priced at a -6.97% to its one-year price target of 31.71. Comparatively, KSU is -2.47% relative to its price target of 157.94. This suggests that BHC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. BHC has a beta of 0.89 and KSU’s beta is 1.00. BHC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. BHC has a short ratio of 2.92 compared to a short interest of 6.10 for KSU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BHC.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) beats Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BHC has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, BHC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, BHC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BHC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.