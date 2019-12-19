Critical Comparison: ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) vs. Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) shares are up more than 627.80% this year and recently increased 0.25% or $0.05 to settle at $20.16. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), on the other hand, is up 186.70% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $396.94 and has returned 6.40% during the past week.

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ARQL to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SHOP is expected to grow at a 57.41% annual rate. All else equal, SHOP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. ARQL’s ROI is -14.60% while SHOP has a ROI of -4.40%. The interpretation is that SHOP’s business generates a higher return on investment than ARQL’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ARQL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, SHOP’s free cash flow per share was -0.38. On a percent-of-sales basis, ARQL’s free cash flow was -0.04% while SHOP converted -4.09% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ARQL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. ARQL has a current ratio of 8.30 compared to 11.20 for SHOP. This means that SHOP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ARQL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.10 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SHOP. ARQL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ARQL trades at a P/B of 15.87, and a P/S of 505.18, compared to a forward P/E of 430.52, a P/B of 15.92, and a P/S of 31.33 for SHOP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ARQL is currently priced at a 18.59% to its one-year price target of 17.00. Comparatively, SHOP is 9.78% relative to its price target of 361.58. This suggests that SHOP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ARQL has a beta of 2.21 and SHOP’s beta is 1.17. SHOP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ARQL has a short ratio of 4.82 compared to a short interest of 1.72 for SHOP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SHOP.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) beats ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SHOP has higher cash flow per share, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. SHOP is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SHOP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.