Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) vs. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Which is the Better Investment?

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares are up more than 43.28% this year and recently decreased -1.25% or -$3.68 to settle at $291.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE), on the other hand, is up 38.24% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $240.29 and has returned 1.91% during the past week.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) and NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) are the two most active stocks in the Discount, Variety Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect COST to grow earnings at a 7.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NEE is expected to grow at a 7.99% annual rate. All else equal, NEE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 39.01% for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE). COST’s ROI is 15.80% while NEE has a ROI of 8.60%. The interpretation is that COST’s business generates a higher return on investment than NEE’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, COST’s free cash flow was 0% while NEE converted 0.12% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NEE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. COST has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 0.60 for NEE. This means that COST can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. COST’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.45 versus a D/E of 1.14 for NEE. NEE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

COST trades at a forward P/E of 31.35, a P/B of 8.42, and a P/S of 0.85, compared to a forward P/E of 26.52, a P/B of 3.16, and a P/S of 6.10 for NEE. COST is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. COST is currently priced at a -4.36% to its one-year price target of 305.17. Comparatively, NEE is -0.5% relative to its price target of 241.50. This suggests that COST is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. COST has a beta of 0.91 and NEE’s beta is 0.15. NEE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. COST has a short ratio of 2.71 compared to a short interest of 3.76 for NEE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for COST.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) beats Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NEE generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, NEE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value,