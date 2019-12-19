ConocoPhillips Company (COP) vs. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG): Breaking Down the Independent Oil & Gas Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

ConocoPhillips Company (NYSE:COP) shares are up more than 1.36% this year and recently decreased -0.50% or -$0.32 to settle at $63.20. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG), on the other hand, is down -51.52% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $2.08 and has returned 8.90% during the past week.

ConocoPhillips Company (NYSE:COP) and Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect COP to grow earnings at a -4.11% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, XOG is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, XOG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 84.94% for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG). COP’s ROI is 12.60% while XOG has a ROI of 7.90%. The interpretation is that COP’s business generates a higher return on investment than XOG’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. COP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.29. Comparatively, XOG’s free cash flow per share was -0.99. On a percent-of-sales basis, COP’s free cash flow was 0.82% while XOG converted -12.94% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, COP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. COP has a current ratio of 2.60 compared to 0.60 for XOG. This means that COP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. COP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.42 versus a D/E of 1.01 for XOG. XOG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

COP trades at a forward P/E of 18.16, a P/B of 1.99, and a P/S of 2.07, compared to a P/B of 0.18, and a P/S of 0.32 for XOG. COP is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. COP is currently priced at a -13.87% to its one-year price target of 73.38. Comparatively, XOG is -43.17% relative to its price target of 3.66. This suggests that XOG is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. COP has a short ratio of 1.88 compared to a short interest of 11.66 for XOG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for COP.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) beats ConocoPhillips Company (NYSE:COP) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. XOG generates a higher return on investment and is more profitable. In terms of valuation, XOG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, XOG is more undervalued relative to its price target.