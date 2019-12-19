Comparison Analysis Of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) and At Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

The shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have increased by more than 24.83% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -4.57% or -$0.79 and now trades at $16.49. The shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG), has jumped by 34.57% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $112.31 and have been able to report a change of 0.85% over the past one week.

The stock of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Packaging Corporation of America were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that PKG ventures generate a higher ROI than that of MIRM.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for MIRM is 7.60 and that of PKG is 3.30. This implies that it is easier for MIRM to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than PKG.

MIRM currently trades at a P/B of 2.55, while PKG trades at a forward P/E of 16.33, a P/B of 3.47, and a P/S of 1.54. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, MIRM is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of MIRM is currently at a -34.56% to its one-year price target of 25.20. Looking at its rival pricing, PKG is at a 3.73% relative to its price target of 108.27.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), MIRM is given a 1.60 while 2.90 placed for PKG. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for PKG stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for MIRM is 0.52 while that of PKG is just 4.31. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for MIRM stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Packaging Corporation of America defeats that of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. when the two are compared, with PKG taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. PKG happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, PKG is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for PKG is better on when it is viewed on short interest.