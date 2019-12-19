Comparison Analysis Of HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) and At Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS)

The shares of HealthEquity, Inc. have increased by more than 27.64% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 2.38% or $1.77 and now trades at $76.14. The shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS), has jumped by 98.67% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $17.98 and have been able to report a change of 0.45% over the past one week.

The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. and Coherus BioSciences, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that HQY will grow it’s earning at a 18.87% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to CHRS which will have a positive growth at a 23.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of CHRS implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. HQY has an EBITDA margin of 25.77%, this implies that the underlying business of HQY is more profitable. These figures suggest that HQY ventures generate a higher ROI than that of CHRS.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for HQY is 1.90 and that of CHRS is 3.30. This implies that it is easier for HQY to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than CHRS. The debt ratio of HQY is 1.21 compared to 3.18 for CHRS. CHRS can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than HQY.

HQY currently trades at a forward P/E of 43.58, a P/B of 5.28, and a P/S of 13.30 while CHRS trades at a forward P/E of 7.60, a P/B of 22.47, and a P/S of 5.35. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, HQY is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of HQY is currently at a -0.79% to its one-year price target of 76.75. Looking at its rival pricing, CHRS is at a -44.8% relative to its price target of 32.57.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), HQY is given a 1.80 while 1.70 placed for CHRS. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for HQY stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for HQY is 7.15 while that of CHRS is just 7.62. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for HQY stock.

Conclusion

The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. defeats that of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. when the two are compared, with HQY taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. HQY happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, HQY is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for HQY is better on when it is viewed on short interest.