Comparison Analysis Of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) and At EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP)

The shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. have increased by more than 12.70% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.35% or $0.52 and now trades at $16.06. The shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP), has jumped by 5.96% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $26.14 and have been able to report a change of 0.81% over the past one week.

The stock of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. and EVO Payments, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that AMX will grow it’s earning at a 19.85% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to EVOP which will have a positive growth at a 15.94% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of AMX implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. AMX has an EBITDA margin of 12.79%, this implies that the underlying business of AMX is more profitable. The ROI of AMX is 11.10% while that of EVOP is -5.90%. These figures suggest that AMX ventures generate a higher ROI than that of EVOP.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, AMX’s free cash flow per share is a positive 1.56, while that of EVOP is positive 0.03.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for AMX is 0.70 and that of EVOP is 1.10. This implies that it is easier for AMX to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than EVOP.

AMX currently trades at a forward P/E of 14.00, a P/B of 5.34, and a P/S of 0.97 while EVOP trades at a forward P/E of 36.41, and a P/S of 4.08. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, AMX is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of AMX is currently at a -9.11% to its one-year price target of 17.67. Looking at its rival pricing, EVOP is at a -10.48% relative to its price target of 29.20.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), AMX is given a 2.30 while 2.70 placed for EVOP. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for EVOP stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for AMX is 3.57 while that of EVOP is just 6.10. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for AMX stock.

Conclusion

The stock of EVO Payments, Inc. defeats that of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. when the two are compared, with EVOP taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. EVOP happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, EVOP is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for EVOP is better on when it is viewed on short interest.