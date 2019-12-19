Comparing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) and Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) shares are down more than -63.39% this year and recently increased 0.92% or $0.14 to settle at $15.39. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), on the other hand, is down -82.08% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $2.24 and has returned 19.15% during the past week.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. WVE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.25. Comparatively, CYCN’s free cash flow per share was -0.95.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. WVE has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 6.30 for CYCN. This means that CYCN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WVE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CYCN. WVE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WVE trades at a P/B of 4.59, and a P/S of 29.68, compared to a P/B of 0.52, and a P/S of 19.88 for CYCN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. WVE is currently priced at a -64.68% to its one-year price target of 43.57. Comparatively, CYCN is -55.2% relative to its price target of 5.00. This suggests that WVE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. WVE has a short ratio of 11.87 compared to a short interest of 1.90 for CYCN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CYCN.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CYCN , has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CYCN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, CYCN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.