Comparing Waste Management, Inc. (WM) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares are up more than 26.51% this year and recently decreased -0.34% or -$0.38 to settle at $112.58. Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF), on the other hand, is up 29.85% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $4.22 and has returned 39.27% during the past week.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) are the two most active stocks in the Waste Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect WM to grow earnings at a 8.25% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Waste Management, Inc. (WM) has an EBITDA margin of 24.42%. This suggests that WM underlying business is more profitable WM’s ROI is 14.30% while MCF has a ROI of -59.80%. The interpretation is that WM’s business generates a higher return on investment than MCF’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. WM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.59. Comparatively, MCF’s free cash flow per share was -0.44. On a percent-of-sales basis, WM’s free cash flow was 1.68% while MCF converted -0.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. WM has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 0.50 for MCF. This means that WM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.97 versus a D/E of 0.16 for MCF. WM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WM trades at a forward P/E of 24.29, a P/B of 7.05, and a P/S of 3.09, compared to a P/B of 1.01, and a P/S of 6.68 for MCF. WM is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. WM is currently priced at a -9.74% to its one-year price target of 124.73. Comparatively, MCF is 89.24% relative to its price target of 2.23. This suggests that WM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. WM has a beta of 0.61 and MCF’s beta is 1.88. WM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. WM has a short ratio of 2.40 compared to a short interest of 7.77 for MCF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WM.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) beats Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WM is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. WM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, WM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.