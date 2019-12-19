Comparing TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) and WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC)

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares are down more than -37.69% this year and recently increased 2.33% or $0.68 to settle at $29.89. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC), on the other hand, is up 32.34% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $91.66 and has returned 2.38% during the past week.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) and WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TRIP to grow earnings at a 11.03% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WEC is expected to grow at a 6.05% annual rate. All else equal, TRIP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 33.44% for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC). TRIP’s ROI is 8.00% while WEC has a ROI of 6.00%. The interpretation is that TRIP’s business generates a higher return on investment than WEC’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. TRIP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.15. Comparatively, WEC’s free cash flow per share was -0.92. On a percent-of-sales basis, TRIP’s free cash flow was -1.29% while WEC converted -3.78% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TRIP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. TRIP has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 0.60 for WEC. This means that TRIP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TRIP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.05 versus a D/E of 1.23 for WEC. WEC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TRIP trades at a forward P/E of 15.89, a P/B of 2.52, and a P/S of 2.67, compared to a forward P/E of 24.49, a P/B of 2.88, and a P/S of 3.78 for WEC. TRIP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TRIP is currently priced at a -17.36% to its one-year price target of 36.17. Comparatively, WEC is 1.37% relative to its price target of 90.42. This suggests that TRIP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. TRIP has a beta of 1.34 and WEC’s beta is -0.01. WEC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. TRIP has a short ratio of 4.85 compared to a short interest of 6.83 for WEC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TRIP.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) beats WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) on a total of 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TRIP is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TRIP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TRIP is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TRIP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.