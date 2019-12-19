Comparing Top Moving Stocks At Home Group Inc. (HOME), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE)

The shares of At Home Group Inc. have decreased by more than -71.06% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 2.08% or $0.11 and now trades at $5.40. The shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), has jumped by 97.31% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $5.86 and have been able to report a change of 4.46% over the past one week.

The stock of At Home Group Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. HOME has an EBITDA margin of 12.21%, this implies that the underlying business of HOME is more profitable. These figures suggest that HOME ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ZYNE.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, HOME’s free cash flow per share is a negative -6.27, while that of ZYNE is also a negative -12.37.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for HOME is 0.80 and that of ZYNE is 10.10. This implies that it is easier for HOME to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ZYNE. The debt ratio of HOME is 0.78 compared to 0.00 for ZYNE. HOME can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ZYNE.

HOME currently trades at a forward P/E of 8.99, a P/B of 0.42, and a P/S of 0.29 while ZYNE trades at a P/B of 1.60, and a P/S of 1591.74. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, HOME is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of HOME is currently at a -20.94% to its one-year price target of 6.83. Looking at its rival pricing, ZYNE is at a -72.74% relative to its price target of 21.50.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), HOME is given a 2.90 while 1.90 placed for ZYNE. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for HOME stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for HOME is 4.17 while that of ZYNE is just 7.30. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for HOME stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. defeats that of At Home Group Inc. when the two are compared, with ZYNE taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. ZYNE happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ZYNE is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ZYNE is better on when it is viewed on short interest.