Comparing Top Moving Stocks Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN), LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)

The shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have increased by more than 288.68% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -2.06% or -$0.13 and now trades at $6.18. The shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN), has jumped by 109.86% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $39.58 and have been able to report a change of 6.63% over the past one week.

The stock of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and LivePerson, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that ACHN will grow it’s earning at a 17.58% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to LPSN which will have a positive growth at a 30.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of LPSN implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that ACHN ventures generate a higher ROI than that of LPSN.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for ACHN is 9.00 and that of LPSN is 2.20. This implies that it is easier for ACHN to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than LPSN. The debt ratio of ACHN is 0.00 compared to 1.08 for LPSN. LPSN can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ACHN.

ACHN currently trades at a P/B of 3.96, while LPSN trades at a P/B of 15.28, and a P/S of 9.16. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, ACHN is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of ACHN is currently at a -1.9% to its one-year price target of 6.30. Looking at its rival pricing, LPSN is at a -13.14% relative to its price target of 45.57.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), ACHN is given a 3.00 while 1.80 placed for LPSN. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for ACHN stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for ACHN is 4.29 while that of LPSN is just 13.12. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ACHN stock.

Conclusion

The stock of LivePerson, Inc. defeats that of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. when the two are compared, with LPSN taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. LPSN happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, LPSN is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for LPSN is better on when it is viewed on short interest.