Comparing TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) and Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares are down more than -39.24% this year and recently decreased -7.40% or -$0.18 to settle at $2.32. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS), on the other hand, is up 34.29% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $137.71 and has returned 1.63% during the past week.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) and Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect TXMD to grow earnings at a 19.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FIS is expected to grow at a 7.30% annual rate. All else equal, TXMD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 36.39% for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS). TXMD’s ROI is -76.20% while FIS has a ROI of 6.50%. The interpretation is that FIS’s business generates a higher return on investment than TXMD’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. TXMD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.11. Comparatively, FIS’s free cash flow per share was +1.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, TXMD’s free cash flow was -0.19% while FIS converted 8.76% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FIS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. TXMD has a current ratio of 2.80 compared to 0.90 for FIS. This means that TXMD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

TXMD trades at a P/S of 16.67, compared to a forward P/E of 21.69, a P/B of 1.44, and a P/S of 9.14 for FIS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TXMD is currently priced at a -74.59% to its one-year price target of 9.13. Comparatively, FIS is -11.59% relative to its price target of 155.77. This suggests that TXMD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. TXMD has a beta of 1.66 and FIS’s beta is 0.64. FIS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TXMD has a short ratio of 22.23 compared to a short interest of 2.75 for FIS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FIS.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) beats TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FIS is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, FIS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.