Comparing The Macerich Company (MAC) and Intuit Inc. (INTU)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares are down more than -38.56% this year and recently increased 2.47% or $0.64 to settle at $26.59. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), on the other hand, is up 33.71% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $263.20 and has returned 4.49% during the past week.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect MAC to grow earnings at a 0.21% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, INTU is expected to grow at a 11.01% annual rate. All else equal, INTU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 61.01% for Intuit Inc. (INTU). MAC’s ROI is 0.30% while INTU has a ROI of 36.60%. The interpretation is that INTU’s business generates a higher return on investment than MAC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. MAC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.66. Comparatively, INTU’s free cash flow per share was -1.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, MAC’s free cash flow was 0.01% while INTU converted -4.26% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MAC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MAC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.97 versus a D/E of 0.12 for INTU. MAC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MAC trades at a forward P/E of 75.11, a P/B of 1.39, and a P/S of 4.10, compared to a forward P/E of 30.82, a P/B of 18.91, and a P/S of 9.62 for INTU. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MAC is currently priced at a -19.5% to its one-year price target of 33.03. Comparatively, INTU is -6.19% relative to its price target of 280.56. This suggests that MAC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MAC has a beta of 0.71 and INTU’s beta is 1.06. MAC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MAC has a short ratio of 17.16 compared to a short interest of 2.37 for INTU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INTU.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) beats The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. INTU is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, INTU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.