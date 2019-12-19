Comparing The Allstate Corporation (ALL) and Gevo, Inc. (GEVO)

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) shares are up more than 32.70% this year and recently decreased -0.18% or -$0.2 to settle at $109.65. Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO), on the other hand, is up 34.69% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $2.64 and has returned 12.82% during the past week.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) and Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) are the two most active stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ALL to grow earnings at a 10.99% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GEVO is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, GEVO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has an EBITDA margin of 10.38%. This suggests that ALL underlying business is more profitable ALL’s ROI is 8.60% while GEVO has a ROI of -24.10%. The interpretation is that ALL’s business generates a higher return on investment than GEVO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ALL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.55. Comparatively, GEVO’s free cash flow per share was -0.49. On a percent-of-sales basis, ALL’s free cash flow was 3.7% while GEVO converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ALL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ALL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.29 versus a D/E of 0.18 for GEVO. ALL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ALL trades at a forward P/E of 10.65, a P/B of 1.56, and a P/S of 0.84, compared to a P/B of 0.45, and a P/S of 1.54 for GEVO. ALL is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ALL is currently priced at a -5.47% to its one-year price target of 116.00. Comparatively, GEVO is -73.6% relative to its price target of 10.00. This suggests that GEVO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. ALL has a beta of 0.82 and GEVO’s beta is 2.41. ALL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ALL has a short ratio of 3.04 compared to a short interest of 0.23 for GEVO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GEVO.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) beats The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GEVO is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GEVO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, GEVO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GEVO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.