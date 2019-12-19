Comparing S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Jernigan Capital, Inc. (JCAP)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) shares are up more than 58.56% this year and recently decreased -0.78% or -$2.11 to settle at $269.45. Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP), on the other hand, is down -1.11% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $19.60 and has returned 10.73% during the past week.

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) and Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) are the two most active stocks in the Business Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect SPGI to grow earnings at a 10.10% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 167.38% for Jernigan Capital, Inc. (JCAP). SPGI’s ROI is 52.00% while JCAP has a ROI of 2.70%. The interpretation is that SPGI’s business generates a higher return on investment than JCAP’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. SPGI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.40. Comparatively, JCAP’s free cash flow per share was -0.62. On a percent-of-sales basis, SPGI’s free cash flow was 9.37% while JCAP converted -0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SPGI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SPGI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 10.59 versus a D/E of 0.00 for JCAP. SPGI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SPGI trades at a forward P/E of 25.89, a P/B of 191.10, and a P/S of 10.10, compared to a forward P/E of 38.81, a P/B of 1.02, and a P/S of 10.15 for JCAP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SPGI is currently priced at a -5.12% to its one-year price target of 284.00. Comparatively, JCAP is -20% relative to its price target of 24.50. This suggests that JCAP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SPGI has a beta of 1.05 and JCAP’s beta is 0.43. JCAP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SPGI has a short ratio of 2.70 compared to a short interest of 5.95 for JCAP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SPGI.

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) beats Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SPGI is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, SPGI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, SPGI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.