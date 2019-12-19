Comparing SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) and Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares are up more than 160.51% this year and recently decreased -1.45% or -$1.35 to settle at $91.44. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN), on the other hand, is up 58.80% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $25.98 and has returned 0.66% during the past week.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect SEDG to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RDN is expected to grow at a 7.33% annual rate. All else equal, SEDG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 59.43% for Radian Group Inc. (RDN). SEDG’s ROI is 22.20% while RDN has a ROI of 14.50%. The interpretation is that SEDG’s business generates a higher return on investment than RDN’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SEDG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.00. Comparatively, RDN’s free cash flow per share was +0.78. On a percent-of-sales basis, SEDG’s free cash flow was 0.01% while RDN converted 12.32% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RDN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SEDG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.03 versus a D/E of 0.25 for RDN. RDN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SEDG trades at a forward P/E of 19.45, a P/B of 6.02, and a P/S of 3.39, compared to a forward P/E of 8.13, a P/B of 1.35, and a P/S of 3.56 for RDN. SEDG is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SEDG is currently priced at a -1.43% to its one-year price target of 92.77. Comparatively, RDN is -12.08% relative to its price target of 29.55. This suggests that RDN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SEDG has a beta of 0.02 and RDN’s beta is 1.37. SEDG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SEDG has a short ratio of 5.11 compared to a short interest of 3.16 for RDN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RDN.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) beats SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RDN is growing fastly and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, RDN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, RDN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, RDN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.