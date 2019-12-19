Comparing SM Energy Company (SM) and Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN)

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares are down more than -30.81% this year and recently increased 3.88% or $0.4 to settle at $10.71. Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), on the other hand, is up 99.47% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $52.94 and has returned 2.68% during the past week.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) and Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. SM Energy Company (SM) has an EBITDA margin of 30.39%. This suggests that SM underlying business is more profitable SM’s ROI is 12.10% while PLAN has a ROI of -42.10%. The interpretation is that SM’s business generates a higher return on investment than PLAN’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.11. Comparatively, PLAN’s free cash flow per share was -0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, SM’s free cash flow was -0.6% while PLAN converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PLAN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. SM has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 1.60 for PLAN. This means that PLAN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.04 for PLAN. PLAN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SM trades at a P/B of 0.42, and a P/S of 0.82, compared to a P/B of 23.85, and a P/S of 21.60 for PLAN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SM is currently priced at a -22.95% to its one-year price target of 13.90. Comparatively, PLAN is -18.55% relative to its price target of 65.00. This suggests that SM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SM has a short ratio of 3.87 compared to a short interest of 3.06 for PLAN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PLAN.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) beats Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SM is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, SM is more undervalued relative to its price target.