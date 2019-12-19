Comparing ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV) and Box, Inc. (BOX)

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) shares are up more than 3.08% this year and recently increased 0.56% or $0.21 to settle at $37.87. Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), on the other hand, is up 1.95% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $17.21 and has returned 1.12% during the past week.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) and Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) are the two most active stocks in the Business Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SERV to grow earnings at a 16.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BOX is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, SERV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. SERV’s ROI is -0.70% while BOX has a ROI of -93.30%. The interpretation is that SERV’s business generates a higher return on investment than BOX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SERV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.33. Comparatively, BOX’s free cash flow per share was +0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, SERV’s free cash flow was 2.36% while BOX converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SERV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SERV has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 0.80 for BOX. This means that SERV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SERV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.62 versus a D/E of 8.26 for BOX. BOX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SERV trades at a forward P/E of 26.92, a P/B of 2.20, and a P/S of 2.54, compared to a forward P/E of 59.14, a P/B of 122.93, and a P/S of 3.72 for BOX. SERV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SERV is currently priced at a -20.44% to its one-year price target of 47.60. Comparatively, BOX is -3.31% relative to its price target of 17.80. This suggests that SERV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. SERV has a beta of 0.44 and BOX’s beta is 1.41. SERV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SERV has a short ratio of 3.41 compared to a short interest of 4.59 for BOX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SERV.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) beats Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) on a total of 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SERV is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SERV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SERV is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SERV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.