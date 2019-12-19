Comparing PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) shares are up more than 7.38% this year and recently increased 1.33% or $0.09 to settle at $6.84. JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS), on the other hand, is up 12.30% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $39.09 and has returned -1.19% during the past week.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PNNT to grow earnings at a 2.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, JBGS is expected to grow at a 5.20% annual rate. All else equal, JBGS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 68.9% for JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PNNT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.13. Comparatively, JBGS’s free cash flow per share was -0.62. On a percent-of-sales basis, PNNT’s free cash flow was -0.01% while JBGS converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PNNT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PNNT trades at a forward P/E of 9.00, a P/B of 0.79, and a P/S of 4.09, compared to a forward P/E of 93.07, a P/B of 1.54, and a P/S of 9.03 for JBGS. PNNT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PNNT is currently priced at a -4.87% to its one-year price target of 7.19. Comparatively, JBGS is -4.66% relative to its price target of 41.00. This suggests that PNNT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PNNT has a short ratio of 1.08 compared to a short interest of 3.99 for JBGS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PNNT.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) beats JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PNNT has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PNNT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PNNT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PNNT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.