Comparing Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) shares are up more than 7.48% this year and recently increased 0.05% or $0.01 to settle at $21.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH), on the other hand, is up 55.31% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $70.00 and has returned -0.85% during the past week.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Equipment Wholesale industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect PDCO to grow earnings at a 3.26% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BAH is expected to grow at a 11.93% annual rate. All else equal, BAH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 10.36% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). PDCO’s ROI is 5.00% while BAH has a ROI of 19.60%. The interpretation is that BAH’s business generates a higher return on investment than PDCO’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PDCO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.09. Comparatively, BAH’s free cash flow per share was +1.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, PDCO’s free cash flow was -0.15% while BAH converted 2.37% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BAH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. PDCO has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 1.80 for BAH. This means that BAH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PDCO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.46 versus a D/E of 2.53 for BAH. BAH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PDCO trades at a forward P/E of 14.60, a P/B of 1.37, and a P/S of 0.38, compared to a forward P/E of 19.84, a P/B of 11.69, and a P/S of 1.36 for BAH. PDCO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PDCO is currently priced at a 2.87% to its one-year price target of 20.54. Comparatively, BAH is -10.34% relative to its price target of 78.07. This suggests that BAH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. PDCO has a beta of 1.35 and BAH’s beta is 0.88. BAH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. PDCO has a short ratio of 14.90 compared to a short interest of 3.66 for BAH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BAH.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) beats Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BAH has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, PDCO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BAH is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BAH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.