Comparing Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) shares are down more than -1.15% this year and recently increased 2.56% or $0.64 to settle at $25.68. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), on the other hand, is up 30.61% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $1352.62 and has returned 0.57% during the past week.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) are the two most active stocks in the Lodging industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect PK to grow earnings at a 10.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GOOG is expected to grow at a 12.91% annual rate. All else equal, GOOG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 25.15% for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.23. Comparatively, GOOG’s free cash flow per share was +12.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, PK’s free cash flow was -2.01% while GOOG converted 6.31% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GOOG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PK trades at a forward P/E of 17.81, a P/B of 0.81, and a P/S of 2.24, compared to a forward P/E of 24.93, a P/B of 4.79, and a P/S of 5.94 for GOOG. PK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PK is currently priced at a -1.23% to its one-year price target of 26.00. Comparatively, GOOG is -9.94% relative to its price target of 1501.98. This suggests that GOOG is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PK has a short ratio of 2.93 compared to a short interest of 2.37 for GOOG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GOOG.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) beats Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GOOG generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, GOOG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GOOG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.