Comparing Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) and Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares are up more than 30.11% this year and recently increased 0.51% or $0.55 to settle at $108.76. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS), on the other hand, is down -25.51% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $24.24 and has returned 1.17% during the past week.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect NTRS to grow earnings at a 4.14% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 25.22% for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS). NTRS’s ROI is 1.20% while TDS has a ROI of 2.00%. The interpretation is that TDS’s business generates a higher return on investment than NTRS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. NTRS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.96. Comparatively, TDS’s free cash flow per share was +0.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, NTRS’s free cash flow was 6.24% while TDS converted 0.49% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NTRS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NTRS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 11.03 versus a D/E of 0.52 for TDS. NTRS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NTRS trades at a forward P/E of 15.42, a P/B of 2.33, and a P/S of 3.54, compared to a forward P/E of 28.79, a P/B of 0.60, and a P/S of 0.51 for TDS. NTRS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. NTRS is currently priced at a 2.02% to its one-year price target of 106.61. Comparatively, TDS is -36.88% relative to its price target of 38.40. This suggests that TDS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. NTRS has a beta of 1.24 and TDS’s beta is 1.03. TDS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. NTRS has a short ratio of 4.56 compared to a short interest of 2.71 for TDS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TDS.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) beats Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TDS is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TDS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, TDS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TDS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.