Comparing MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) and Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) shares are up more than 24.12% this year and recently increased 0.75% or $0.22 to settle at $29.59. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ), on the other hand, is up 17.65% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $291.75 and has returned 2.28% during the past week.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) and Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) are the two most active stocks in the General Building Materials industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect MDU to grow earnings at a 8.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DPZ is expected to grow at a 12.77% annual rate. All else equal, DPZ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 18.95% for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ). MDU’s ROI is 7.40% while DPZ has a ROI of 102.70%. The interpretation is that DPZ’s business generates a higher return on investment than MDU’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MDU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.22. Comparatively, DPZ’s free cash flow per share was +1.88. On a percent-of-sales basis, MDU’s free cash flow was 0.97% while DPZ converted 2.24% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DPZ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. MDU has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 1.40 for DPZ. This means that MDU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

MDU trades at a forward P/E of 17.68, a P/B of 2.20, and a P/S of 1.27, compared to a forward P/E of 27.32, and a P/S of 3.38 for DPZ. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MDU is currently priced at a -4.55% to its one-year price target of 31.00. Comparatively, DPZ is 0.68% relative to its price target of 289.79. This suggests that MDU is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. MDU has a beta of 0.69 and DPZ’s beta is 0.50. DPZ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MDU has a short ratio of 2.02 compared to a short interest of 4.34 for DPZ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MDU.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) beats MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DPZ higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk.