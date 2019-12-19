Comparing Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) and DTE Energy Company (DTE)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shares are up more than 8.11% this year and recently increased 2.13% or $0.27 to settle at $12.93. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE), on the other hand, is up 17.23% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $129.30 and has returned 3.16% during the past week.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect MAXR to grow earnings at a 5.18% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DTE is expected to grow at a 4.83% annual rate. All else equal, MAXR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.54% for DTE Energy Company (DTE). MAXR’s ROI is -28.80% while DTE has a ROI of 6.20%. The interpretation is that DTE’s business generates a higher return on investment than MAXR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MAXR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.58. Comparatively, DTE’s free cash flow per share was -2.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, MAXR’s free cash flow was 1.62% while DTE converted -2.88% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MAXR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MAXR has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 0.80 for DTE. This means that MAXR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MAXR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.48 versus a D/E of 1.47 for DTE. MAXR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MAXR trades at a P/B of 1.10, and a P/S of 0.39, compared to a forward P/E of 19.61, a P/B of 2.20, and a P/S of 1.87 for DTE. MAXR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MAXR is currently priced at a -78.64% to its one-year price target of 60.52. Comparatively, DTE is -5.09% relative to its price target of 136.23. This suggests that MAXR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. MAXR has a beta of 0.70 and DTE’s beta is 0.20. DTE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. MAXR has a short ratio of 4.39 compared to a short interest of 3.12 for DTE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DTE.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) beats DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MAXR is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, MAXR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MAXR is more undervalued relative to its price target.